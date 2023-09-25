3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 3
The Bears' Matt Eberflus leads a trio of NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 3 of the 2023 campaign
By Luke Norris
NFL coaches on the hot seat after Week 3: Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders
Coming into the 2023 NFL season, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was essentially already one of those on the hot seat as his three-year run in the nation's capital has been underwhelming.
Sure, he led Washington to its first playoff berth in five years in 2020. But he did so with a 7-9 record, as the NFC East was historically bad. And while the Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants all improved, the Commanders didn't, going 7-10 in 2021 and 8-8-1 in 2022.
Now, you may be wondering why I'd consider Rivera to be on the hot seat with the Commanders off to a 2-1 start in 2023.
Well, for one, with Dan Snyder gone, the new ownership group may want to go with their own guy, that guy being new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who should've gotten his own team years ago.
And secondly, it's not as if the Commanders beat good teams during their 2-0 start.
In Week 1, Rivera & Co. squeaked by the Cardinals, 20-16, although I do have to admit Arizona looks a bit better after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
In Week 2, the Commanders took a two-point victory over the Denver Broncos, who've given up the most points in the NFL.
When they finally met up with a good team in Week 3, that being the Buffalo Bills, Washington was destroyed, taking a 37-3 loss at home.
Don't be surprised if new owner Josh Harris makes a change sooner rather than later.