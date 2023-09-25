3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 3
The Bears' Matt Eberflus leads a trio of NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 3 of the 2023 campaign
By Luke Norris
We're just three weeks into the 2023 NFL season, and several head coaches are already on the proverbial "hot seat."
A couple of the names you'll see here were essentially already on it before the current campaign began, while the third put himself in that position with a loss to another who would've made the list had things gone the other way.
And just to get this out of the way, one name you won't see here is Sean Payton, who maybe should be fired after watching his Denver Broncos take a 70-20 beatdown at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. But given that the Walton-Penner group likely won't want to dish out the tens of millions of dollars remaining on his contract after just three games, I don't see him going anywhere anytime soon.
As for the three who did make the list, let's start with the most obvious.
NFL coaches on the hot seat after Week 3: Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
Matt Eberflus was obviously given a pass last year in his first season as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
And what a dreadful season it was as the Monsters of the Midway lost their last 10 to finish with a league-worst 3-14 record, claiming the franchise's worst winning percentage since 1969.
With several new additions in the offseason, including several new weapons for Justin Fields, the Bears seemed primed to improve in 2023. But they've actually looked worse, and there's absolutely zero evidence to suggest that Eberflus can turn it around.
Fields looks as bad as he ever has, and Eberflus and Chicago offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seem to have forgotten that he can effectively run the football.
The Bears' defense has been absolutely atrocious, allowing 106 points through three games, including 41 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. And seeing as defense is Eberflus' specialty, that's not a good thing.
With the XX-X loss to the Chiefs, the Bears losing streak now stands at 13, the longest in franchise history. And Eberflus' 3-17 start is the worst for any head coach in Chicago history. One has to wonder how much more ownership can take.