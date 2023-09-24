NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears have given up on Justin Fields, and Sunday proves it
The Chicago Bears might be moving on from Justin Fields despite the investments made to support him.
To say life has been a struggle for the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields is an understatement. Now, the two sides might be heading for a potential breakup.
FOX reporter Jay Glazer reported that the Bears and Fields are uncommitted to each other and the franchise is considering moving on from Fields as their quarterback. That would mean that the Bears once again missed on a first-round quarterback.
As if things aren't bad enough in Chicago, they are playing the Kansas City Chiefs this week. What more could possibly go wrong for this franchise? When will Chicago reach the level of success that other great teams in the NFL are having? The answer is not anytime soon.
The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields are looking more like a duo on the verge of splitting up
The pain is unbearable. The only way to solve this problem is to win, but who is going to win in Chicago? No one of notable name. The Bears may put up points here and there, but what choice does the front office have at this point other than to ride it out, see where everything goes, and make a decision at the end of the season?
At this point, there is nothing more the Bears can do other than make a decision on the coaching staff, the players, and even the front office as a whole after the year. Doing so before then would be shortsighted. General Manager Ryan Poles may also be in a heap of trouble.
The Bears are going nowhere, and Justin Fields' career might also be approaching the same fate. It's just sad that Chicago only has 1985 to look upon, but even that year might have had a rough ending if not for the AFC title game result. The Windy City cold blues continue.