What is the most points scored in an NFL game?
NFL fans love a high-scoring game, but what is the most points scored in an NFL game, both by one teeam and by both teams combined?
The Miami Dolphins are flirting with NFL history in Week 3 of the 2023 season.
With seven minutes still remaining in the game, the Dolphins built a 70-20 lead over the Denver Broncos. Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane both had four touchdowns apiece in the game for the monster effort. Of course, there was more than just that. Achane registered 200+ yards rushing, Tua Tagovailoa had over 300 yards and four touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill cleared 157 yards and scored the game's opening touchdown.
It was a bloodbath but the Dolphins couldn't stop scoring in the Mike McDaniel offense. There hasn't been anything we've seen like that in quite some time. It felt historic just watching the level they were scoring at.
But that had fans wondering what the most points scored in an NFL game by one team and by both teams is in the history of the league. We have the answers.
Most points scored in an NFL game by one team
The most points scored in an NFL game coming into the 2023 season was 72, which Washington accomplished in the 1966 season on Nov. 27. They beat the New York Giants, 72-41, in that game. Interestingly enough, despite the team coached by legendary quarterback Otto Graham setting the NFL record, Washington only finished the season at 7-7 and ended up missing the playoffs.
Highest-scoring game in NFL history by both teams combined
The aforementioned Washington game in which they beat the Giants 72-41 is the highest-scoring game in NFL history by combined score, with the two opponents combining for 113 points. It is the highest-scoring game by a sizable margin too as the next closest was the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Cleveland Browns 58-48 on Nov. 28, 2004, combining for 106 points, a full touchdown and extra point less than the Washington-New York game.