3 NFL coaches that could face Josh McDaniels fate after Week 9
Here are three coaches whose tushes are getting warmer after Week 9. Josh McDaniels won't be the only coach on the umemployment line.
By Kristen Wong
After Josh McDaniels' sacking, who's next?
For a team to fire its head coach mid-season, the team in question has to be doing something drastically wrong or corrupt. In McDaniels' case, it was his unforgivable usage of Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow this season, among a few other reasons.
Five teams hired new head coaches entering the 2023 season, and usually first-timers don't get sacked so soon.
What about the rest of the NFL's coaches? Here are three candidates who could walk the same plank Josh McDaniels did following a disappointing Week 9 outing.
Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
Every season, a Bears coach lands on the hot seat some way or another.
Matt Eberflus' team fell to the New Orleans Saints in a one-score loss that nonetheless felt very winnable. Tyson Bagent threw the game away with three picks, and the team as a whole got eviscerated by penalties all game. Such is the theme of the Bears' 2023 season: sloppy, undisciplined football.
Bagent's impressive debut last week may have given new life to the Bears, but make no mistake, they're still the Bears. Eberflus hasn't displayed a very good track record of coaching quarterbacks to success, and Chicago's defense terribly disappointed on Sunday, too with no sacks or turnovers recorded.
Each regular season loss reminds Bears fans that the franchise is a long, long way from contention. Extending key defensive players is nice in principle, but right now, the Bears are simply lost.
Eberflus is one head coach who's going to have a lot to prove for the rest of this season, if he's not packing his bags in November.