3 NFL coaches that could face Josh McDaniels fate after Week 9
Here are three coaches whose tushes are getting warmer after Week 9. Josh McDaniels won't be the only coach on the umemployment line.
By Kristen Wong
Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No one expected C.J. Stroud to play like that in Week 9. He knocked everybody's socks off in Houston's narrow win over the Buccaneers.
We don't think Todd Bowles' seat got that much hotter after Sunday, but his future in Tampa Bay is far from certain.
He's in his second year as the Bucs head coach and started 2023 off on a high note with a 3-1 record. Now, halfway through the season, Bowles is at the helm of a third-place NFC South team despite having arguably the best quarterback in the division.
The Bucs opted against a full rebuild after Tom Brady's exit, believing there was something in their current squad worth saving. After Week 9's defeat to the Texans, Bowles has lost the last three consecutive games and may be running out of time to right the ship.
A missed playoff berth may trigger a full reset in Tampa Bay, at which point the Bucs may start their search for a more revolutionary coach than Todd Bowles.