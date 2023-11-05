3 NFL coaches that could face Josh McDaniels fate after Week 9
Here are three coaches whose tushes are getting warmer after Week 9. Josh McDaniels won't be the only coach on the umemployment line.
By Kristen Wong
Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons
Someone please explain how the Josh Dobbs beat the Falcons in Week 9. Josh. Freaking. Dobbs.
The Vikings had enough depth to win game without Justin Jefferson, but losing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was much more jarring. Minnesota secured Cousins' replacement in Josh Dobbs, whose Week 9 debut was met with plenty of doubt and nerviness.
The Falcons had a glorious chance to beat a potentially disorganized team and find their footing in the NFC South; however, it was Arthur Smith's team that came up painfully short against a quarterback who flew into Minnesota less than a week ago.
Replacing Desmond Ridder with Taylor Heinicke is a fine choice in 2023. It just looks that much worse when you remember Smith and the Falcons publicly announced they were not interested in Lamar Jackson when Jackson was semi-available last offseason.
Also, what is Smith doing with Bijan Robinson? That ugly situation alone warrants Smith's sacking, in our opinion. In Week 9's loss, Robinson tallied 11 carries for 51 yards and two catches for eight yards, disappointing numbers that reflect how little he's used in the offense. Forget about the lack of fantasy production -- this is downright abuse of a No. 8 overall pick.
Smith, who was hired in January in 2021, is a ticking time bomb of a head coach. Free Bijan, and fire Smith.