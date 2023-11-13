3 NFL coaches not named Bill Belichick on the hot seat after Week 10
1. Joe Barry
Matt Canada has been on the hot seat with the Steelers for what feels like years now. But on Sunday he ran into the best possible antidote: Playing Joe Barry's Green Bay Packers defense.
Barry's defense let the Steelers rush for 205 yards. That's the third time this season that an opponent has gained more than 200 yards on the ground. All three resulted in losses for the Packers.
How did that happen, you might ask? Things like this:
Barry's defense isn't statistically horrific like others around the league, but it's unnecessarily vulnerable because of the defensive coordinator. Green Bay has more talent than their current output defensively.
Matt LaFleur's team is 3-6. There are obvious issues on offense. After all, they've scored less than 20 points in each of the last five games. But that's also why Barry's seat has to be warming. La Fleur needs to find a fall guy for this season and his defensive coordinator is an obvious pick.
Something has to change in Green Bay. It'll be Barry before it's LaFleur.