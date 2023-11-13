3 NFL coaches not named Bill Belichick on the hot seat after Week 10
2. Mike Vrabel
The 2022 season was a disappointment for the Tennessee Titans at 7-10 and out of the playoffs, but Mike Vrabel and company didn't necessarily feel the heat because of the two seasons prior. Two AFC South crowns in a row does wonders for your job security.
The problem now is that Tennesee is now heading for a second-straight season without a division crown and without the playoffs. That'll do wonders for your hot seat.
The Titans lost 20-6 to the Buccaneers on Sunday, marking their second-straight defeat and fourth in five games. Even more concerning, it was their 13th defeat in their last 16 games.
Vrabel is quickly losing his grip on his team and it's tough to see how he turns it around this year. He is dealing with injuries this year. His offensive line is hanging out to dry Will Levis and whatever quarterback the Titans trot out there each week. Some of these things are outside the coach's control but the way his team plays and responds to adversity is. They're not competing at the level you'd expect.
One down year happens. Two down years hints at a downward trajectory. Vrabel needs more fight out of his team to take the pressure off.