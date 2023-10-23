3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 7, 1 who cooled things down
NFL hot seats around the league are warming up with losses piling up, but at least one coach proved rumors of heat on his seat were greatly exaggerated.
1. Ron Rivera
Ron Rivera's Commanders are 3-4 after seven weeks, which certainly isn't terrible given they were projected to win 6.5 games by oddsmakers this offseason.
But Rivera has also suffered two of the more embarrassing losses of the season by falling to the Bears and Giants.
The loss to Chicago was unbelievable and almost had Bears fans believing in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy until he reminded them that he's no good the next week.
The Commanders took the heat off a bit with a 24-16 win over the Falcons last week. Then they turned around and lost 14-7 to the lowly Giants.
NY is quarterbacked by Tyrod Taylor. They'd lost four games in a row coming into Sunday. And they needed just 14 points to drop Washington.
Rivera is 25-31-1 as the head coach of the Commanders. He's in his fourth year in charge and it doesn't feel like the team has gotten any better.
But before we go, let's look at a coach who has cooled his seat.