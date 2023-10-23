3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 7, 1 who cooled things down
NFL hot seats around the league are warming up with losses piling up, but at least one coach proved rumors of heat on his seat were greatly exaggerated.
2. Josh McDaniels
The Raiders are 3-4 right now, but let's be honest. They are dangerously close to being winless this season. When Josh McDaniels' squad loses 30-12 to the Bears, it's pretty damn clear that narrow wins over the hapless Broncos, bumbling Patriots and struggling Packers might have been flukes.
Neither the Bears or the Raiders had their starting quarterbacks available. Yet Las Vegas led Tyson Bagent — Tyson Bagent — smack them around for 30 points.
The Raiders couldn't run the ball with Josh Jacobs, who averaged 3.2 yards on 11 carries. Brian Hoyer threw two interceptions. Aiden O'Connell threw one. Davante Adams dropped a touchdown.
There's just nothing to like about this Raiders team. McDaniels doesn't have them playing good football, even when they win and especially when they lose.
McDaniels is only in Year 2, but he got ousted from the Broncos in 2010 in Year 2 with a 3-9 record. He's at 3-4 now with games against the Lions, Giants, Jets, Dolphins and Chiefs coming up. A winning record does not seem likely.