3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 7, 1 who cooled things down
NFL hot seats around the league are warming up with losses piling up, but at least one coach proved rumors of heat on his seat were greatly exaggerated.
Week 7 of NFL action had more than a few coaches looking around wondering what happened.
While Sean McDermott and Dan Campbell are licking their wounds after surprise losses, others have to face reality that their seasons are going down the drain. And their seat is getting hot because of it.
Let's look at the NFL head coaches who are feeling the hot seat...
3. Matt LaFleur
Welcome to the hot seat Matt LaFleur!
The Packers had high hopes for the post-Aaron Rodgers world in Green Bay. And those hopes are quickly slipping into despair with a 2-4 record and a third-straight loss. Worse still, that loss came at the hands of one of the worst teams in the league.
The Broncos beat the Packers 19-17 on Sunday in the second-straight loss that Green Bay fans can't solely pin the blame on defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
Don't get me wrong, Barry isn't exactly a strength for the Packers, but they're losing games now because their offense doesn't have the juice. And the responsibility for the offense lies with LaFleur.
LaFleur won 13 games in each of his first three seasons as a head coach, so he's certainly not in danger of losing his job right now. But coming off an 8-9 campaign and now sitting 2-4 with Jordan Love at the helm, accusations about Aaron Rodgers carrying him look more valid.
His offense could not be starting slower with six total points in their last four first halves. He's not getting enough out of Love. He's not utilizing a talent like Aaron Jones, who had 11 touches while supposedly being 100 percent healthy.