3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 6
Week 6 of NFL action has the heat up on head coaches and coordinators who failed to lead their teams to victory.
1. Luke Getsy, Bears
What more is there to say about the Bears? They were on cloud nine after a Thursday Night Football masterclass against the Commanders. But a week later, it's clear that was a false dawn, particularly on offense.
No, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy hasn't figured it out. The 40 points against a good Washington defense were a fluke. Justin Fields and company managed just 13 against the Vikings on Sunday.
Losing Fields to an injury in the third quarter didn't help the Bears, but even before the quarterback was knocked out of the game with a dislocated thumb Chicago's offense was toothless. They kicked two field goals in the first half and got a too-little-too-late touchdown from Tyson Bagent in the fourth quarter.
The frustrating thing is that was a winnable game. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings didn't have much going themselves. The winning score was a 42-yard scoop-and-score. Minnesota was there to be had if the Bears attack could have just gotten something going.
Getsy doesn't seem to have anything in his bag of tricks to elevate the Bears' offense. He ran the same bubble screens over and over expecting a different result. That one sequence alone was fireable.
The buck stops with head coach Matt Eberflus but it's undeniable that Getsy can and should be the scapegoat for another failed Bears season.