3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 6
Week 6 of NFL action has the heat up on head coaches and coordinators who failed to lead their teams to victory.
2. Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael, Saints
The Saints hired Dennis Allen as their head coach despite knowledge of his 8-28 record as the head coach of the Raiders from 2012 to 2014. And to his credit, he already has 10 wins in a season and change as the head coach in New Orleans. So that's an improvement.
But he finished third in the NFC South last year with a losing record and the expectation for 2023 was to contend for a playoff spot.
Six games into the season, the Saints are 3-3 against one of the weakest schedules in the league. NO's three wins are against three teams with three wins between them. On Sunday, they lost to the Texans, 20-13, in a game that didn't even feature CJ Stroud at his best.
Allen hasn't been on the job long enough for his seat to be burning up just yet, but his offensive coordinator is certainly expendable. If Allen doesn't face the consequences of subpar performance this season, Pete Carmichael will.
Carmichael's offense wasn't anything special last year, but he had Andy Dalton running the show. Expectations weren't high. But this year he's got Derek Carr and things were supposed to get better. They haven't.
The Saints have time to turn this around and the division figures to be wide open to the end. If Allen and Carmichael don't keep them in the race, someone's head needs to roll.