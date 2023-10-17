3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 6
Week 6 of NFL action has the heat up on head coaches and coordinators who failed to lead their teams to victory.
There were some surprise losses in the NFL in Week 6 from the 49ers losing to the Browns to the Eagles falling to the Jets. But the difference between teams that just tripped up and teams that have fatal flaws is getting clearer and clearer by the week.
Kyle Shanahan and Nick Sirianni don't have to worry about their job security after losses. Not all head coaches or coordinators in the NFL are so lucky.
Which coaches should be looking over their shoulder right about now?
3. Mike Vrabel, Titans
The Titans had a tough road trip in Week 6, traveling to London to face the Ravens.
Ryan Tannehill getting injured theoretically didn't help Tennessee. But he's been playing as poorly as any quarterback in the NFL this season, so expecting him to have made the difference between winning and losing is weak logic.
No the Titans simply haven't been an impressive team this year and with the Texans showing serious improvement this year, they're sitting more firmly at the bottom of the AFC South than ever.
But it's not necessarily the loss that has Mike Vrabel on the hot seat, it's the vibes.
It's Week 6 and Vrabel is talking about how some things "probably" can't be fixed.
He could start by making sure the Titans have Derrick Henry on the field when they're at the one-yard line and need a touchdown to tie the game with under 90 seconds remaining in the game.