3 NFL Draft QB sleepers the Raiders could eventually replace Jimmy Garoppolo with
The Raiders need to start thinking about finding Jimmy Garoppolo's long-term successor. Here are three NFL Draft sleepers who could turn out to be the team's answer at quarterback.
1. Michael Pratt
Pratt is a high-level pocket passer but lacks the elite athleticism required to threaten NFL defenses with his rushing ability. That lack of mobility will turn off some scouts but it could cause Pratt to drop further than he should in this year's draft.
It's also fair to point out that Pratt doesn't have the sort of elite arm strength that teams generally covet from pocket passers. What he does possess is high-level accuracy and touch when he's given time to get his feet set. That sort of feel can't be taught and should be enough to get Pratt drafted sometime during Day Three.
His fit for the Raiders will largely hinge on what kind of offense their new regime envisions. If they want to build around defense and a physical offense then Pratt could blossom into a nice starter. His ability to throw out of play action is unproven but projectable. He needs to work on his accuracy on deep throws but his touch on intermediate passes shows he has some potential on that front.
Pratt isn't going to take over for Garoppolo right away but he could turn into a starter after a year or two of NFL seasoning. He may never be anything more than a game manager at the pro level but teams have won Super Bowls with that type of signal-caller. He's not a sexy prospect but drafting a potentially solid starter outside of Round 1 would still be a win for the Raiders.