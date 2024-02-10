3 NFL Draft QB sleepers the Raiders could eventually replace Jimmy Garoppolo with
The Raiders need to start thinking about finding Jimmy Garoppolo's long-term successor. Here are three NFL Draft sleepers who could turn out to be the team's answer at quarterback.
2. Spencer Rattler
Rattler's draft stock plummeted after leaving Oklahoma but he deserves credit for bouncing back after taking the reigns of the South Carolina offense. His play in the SEC wasn't enough to get him back into Round 1, but he's not firmly considered as an intriguing mid-round selection.
Fans of Rattler point to his outstanding arm strength as the biggest reason why he can be successful at the next level. He can make all the throws in the playbook. Detractors from the highly touted prep prospect point out that his production has never matched his raw talent at either Oklahoma or South Carolina.
Any team that spends a valuable draft selection on Rattler will be betting on his arm talent. All of his weaknesses are things that can conceivably be cleaned up at the next level. He won't be ready to play meaningful snaps as a rookie. Instead, he needs at least one season of pro coaching to clean up his bad habits in the pocket and his inconsistent decision-making.
It's still rare for a team to be able to acquire a quarterback with the upside Rattler possesses outside of Round 1. He may not have a high probability of becoming a high-level starter but that's a risk the Raiders can afford to take anytime after Round 3. It's easy to envision a scenario where Rattler doesn't make it to his second contract but it's not out of the question that he could develop into a top-10 starter if things break right for him.