3 NFL Draft QB sleepers the Raiders could eventually replace Jimmy Garoppolo with
The Raiders need to start thinking about finding Jimmy Garoppolo's long-term successor. Here are three NFL Draft sleepers who could turn out to be the team's answer at quarterback.
There's a new regime in charge of the Raiders which means the time is ticking on Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure as the team's starting quarterback. GM Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce will be keen to install a new starter sooner rather than later. It's quite possible that Las Vegas will look to land Garoppolo's successor via this year's NFL Draft.
The player could be acquired with the No. 13 overall selection the Raiders own in Round 1. It's also possible that Piece could pound the table for an instant-impact defender at that spot. If that happens, Las Vegas will be looking to land a sleeper at the game's most important position.
Landing a starting quarterback outside of Round 1 would be a major coup for the team's front office. Here are three players Raiders fans should keep a close eye on in the pre-draft process.
3. Jordan Travis
Travis had his Seminoles teammates on track to contend for a national title before an injury cut his final season in Tallahassee short. That injury is now negatively impacting his draft stock.
The Raiders are one team that could afford to spend a mid-round pick on Travis' services without expecting him to make an immediate impact. Letting him fully recover without the pressure of contributing as a rookie is the perfect game plan for Travis.
Once he does get healthy, his excellent mobility could make him a surprisingly good starter at the pro level. What Travis lacks in elite arm strength he makes up for in mobility and processing inside the pocket.
Drafting Travis will require some patience from the Raiders but their front office can afford to wait. He could turn into a real steal for a team that needs more juice from the quarterback position.