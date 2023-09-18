3 NFL head coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 2
Week 2 put several NFL head coaches on notice, including two whose teams fell back on old habits and even one whose team managed to win their game.
NFL head coach on the hot seat after Week 2: No. 3 Matt Eberflus, Bears
The Bears are a bad football team. They were a bad football team last year when they went 3-14. And they don't look any better in 2023.
At least last year they pulled off a surprise victory over the 49ers in Week 1. This year, they're 0-2 after two double-digit losses to the Packers and the Buccaneers.
Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay was bad enough that head coach Matt Eberflus really has no excuses. His defense had 27 points put up on them by Baker Mayfield. Luke Getsy, his offensive coordinator, has done such a terrible job with Justin Fields that once-loyal fans have given up on the quarterback.
Eberflus was hired in 2022. In a perfect world, he'd get more than one season and a couple of games to put his stamp on the team. But the NFL coaching carousel is far from the perfect world. Owners are impatient and front offices are always willing to throw head coaches under the bus to save themselves, especially when the coach in question has lost 12 games in a row.
If Eberflus's Bears don't start to show improvement, he could be an early candidate to get the ax.