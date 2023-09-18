3 NFL head coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 2
Week 2 put several NFL head coaches on notice, including two whose teams fell back on old habits and even one whose team managed to win their game.
NFL head coach on the hot seat after Week 2: No. 2 Brian Daboll, Giants
Brian Daboll saved himself from the No. 1 spot on this list when his team engineered a thrilling comeback victory over the Cardinals. But don't let the win fool you. The head coach still has to answer for why his team was in that position at all.
The Giants came into the season expecting to compete for the playoffs. The only thing the Cardinals are going to be competing for this year is the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. New York needing to erase a 21-point second-half deficit is a problem.
Why did it take falling down 20-0 at halftime for the Giants offense to open up? Daboll denied to Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News that he took over playcalling in the second half but it sure looked like something changed. If he truly didn't start calling plays, then he should have. If he did and is just trying to obscure it, he should have earlier.
The head coach also frustrated some by having Saquon Barkley carry the ball between the tackles as the Giants tried to kill the clock before the game-winning field goal attempt. The running back got injured because of it. That injury could put the team in more hot water if it causes him to miss time.
New York has now played eight quarters of football this season. They've played decently in just two of them.
Daboll deserves to be on the hot seat until he proves those first six quarters were the outliers.