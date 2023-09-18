3 NFL head coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 2
Week 2 put several NFL head coaches on notice, including two whose teams fell back on old habits and even one whose team managed to win their game.
NFL head coach on the hot seat after Week 2: No. 1 Brandon Staley, Chargers
Brandon Staley had to be on thin ice after blowing a 27-0 lead in the playoffs to the Jaguars last year. Losing by two in Week 1 to a good Dolphins team wasn't the end of the world, but the head coach gets far less grace after a Week 2 loss to the Titans.
It wasn't just another loss while blowing a fourth-quarter lead this season. By Tyler Schoon's count, it was the eighth time in three seasons Staley has lost a game with the Chargers despite holding a fourth-quarter lead.
This time, it was against an unimpressive Tennessee team. LA was up by four points earlier in the fourth after a Keenan Allen TD grab. They gave up a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining and needed a last-second field goal to force overtime.
Justin Herbert and company even got the ball to start the extra period but they went three-and-out. The Titans rolled down the field for the game-winning field goal.
Staley is a defensive head coach, so he certainly owns the 27 points his defense gave up to the Titans. That's the most points scored by Tennessee since last November when they scored a season-high 27 against the Packers.
The Chargers have too many good players on both sides of the ball for this to keep happening to them. But they don't play like a well-coached team. That's on Staley.