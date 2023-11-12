3 NFL QBs who should be benched after abysmal Week 10 performances
Another week of NFL football, another slate of benchable QBs.
2. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Will Levis split his first two starts in the win-loss column, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 500 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. For a second-round pick making his NFL debut halfway through the season, it's hard to imagine a much better start.
Unfortunately, Levis' third start went a bit sideways. The Tennessee Titans' offense as a whole stalled in a 20-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Derrick Henry couldn't find room to run (11 carries, 24 yards), which placed the onus on Levis to create in the pocket. He couldn't deliver.
The rookie completed 19-of-39 passes for 199 yards and one interception. That's an average of 5.1 yards per completion, and he was sacked four times for 32 lost yards.
In short, it was a slow, stubborn crawl for the Tennessee offense. Levis has been something of a revelation for the Titans, who appear ready to finally move on from Ryan Tannehill. But, this was a sobering reminder that most rookies will fluctuate week-to-week. The Titans also have Malik Willis, a 2022 third-round pick, waiting in the wings. Maybe this uneven performance from Levis opens the door for Willis to get another bite at the proverbial apple.
The Titans fell to 3-6 with the loss. The season is slipping away fast, which only widens the runway for their young QBs. The question ultimately is, which young QB gets the nod moving forward? There's a strong chance Tennessee rides with Levis the rest of the way, but another couple of games like this might bring Willis back into the conversation.