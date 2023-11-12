3 NFL QBs who should be benched after abysmal Week 10 performances
Another week of NFL football, another slate of benchable QBs.
1. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Mac Jones is the king of this particular column this season. He's first team all-benchable.
In the absence of such honors in the NFL awards system, he will have to settle for yet another mention here at FanSided. Jones has been upsetting members of the organization all season, and he now has as many interceptions (10) as touchdowns (10) through 10 weeks. A pick per week keeps the doctor away?
Jones completed 15-of-20 passes in the Patriots' ugly loss to the Colts in Germany. He accrued 170 yards with an interception. The Patriots' offense found a sliver of life on the ground — 20 carries and 88 yards for Rhamondre Stevenson, with a plucky 54-yard effort from Ezekiel Elliott on the side. But, the offense simply couldn't move the ball through the air. The lack of volume from Jones probably signifies the deteriorating trust of the coaching staff.
New England even went as far as to bench Jones with under two minutes left in a one-score game, which is virtually unheard of. Bailey Zappe ended the game with a truly terrible interception, but that was a trick play with time working against him. One can hardly use it to justify sticking with Jones.
That brings us to the future. With Bill Belichick's job security in question and the Patriots' season all but finished at 2-8, the case for rolling with Zappe is simple... why not? It's clear Jones is not in New England's future plans. He's not an NFL starter. Zappe at least has a chance to out-perform Jones if given legitimate reign over the offense. If that doesn't work, the Patriots also have Will Grier and Malik Cunningham in the QB room. Now, more than ever, Belichick has to be open-minded about his options.
Whatever the decision ultimately is, it's clear Jones should not be under center when the Patriots return to the field in Week 12 after the buy.