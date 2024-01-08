3 NFL QBs who won't be back in 2024 and where they'll go
Quarterbacks around the league will be playing musical chairs this offseason as teams look for new answers at the most difficult position on the field.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson to Steelers
The marriage between the Broncos and Russell Wilson simply never worked out. After a decade of excellent play in Seattle, Wilson looked like a shell of himself for two seasons in Denver. Now, it looks very likely the Broncos are ready to cut bait after benching Wilson for the final games of the 2023 season.
The 35-year-old will look to start the final phase of his career somewhere new. He couldn't pick a much better spot than Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have looked rudderless offensively since losing Ben Roethlisberger to retirement. Kenny Pickett looked like the future at one point but more recent evidence isn't so certain. There's no way the team can move forward with Mason Rudolph as the guy.
So it's time to look elsewhere. Veteran QBs with 115 career victories don't come available very often. They've got to look Wilson's way.
Wilson has been at his best playing opposite a stout defense on a team with a strong rushing attack. The Steelers can replicate his success in Seattle with a defense that was good enough to get them into the playoffs this season even with a mess of an offense.
The difference between a Pittsburgh team that's truly a contender and one that's struggling to scrap their way into the playoffs is a quarterback like Wilson.