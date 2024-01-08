3 NFL QBs who won't be back in 2024 and where they'll go
Quarterbacks around the league will be playing musical chairs this offseason as teams look for new answers at the most difficult position on the field.
Bears QB Justin Fields to Patriots
The Patriots are in an interesting spot in the draft order. Sitting third when there are two premiere quarterback prospects — Caleb Williams and Drake Maye — could put them in no man's land.
So they may have to do the next best thing and bring in a quarterback with potential while spending their early draft pick on another position of need.
The market for Justin Fields is going to be fascinating, especially since everyone knows the Bears have the opportunity to draft their chosen quarterback at No. 1. The price tag has been rumored somewhere around a second- or third-round pick.
The Patriots shouldn't spend the No. 34 pick on Fields but if they can entice Chicago with pick No. 68, that would feel well worth the investment on a player who brings a unique skillset with clear talent.
In 2023, Fields threw 16 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. He also ran for 630 yards and four touchdowns. The year before he racked up 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Someone is going to give Fields a chance, whether it's the Bears or a team trading for the former Buckeye. The Patriots could begin a new era with him pulling the strings.