3 NFL QBs who won't be back in 2024 and where they'll go
Quarterbacks around the league will be playing musical chairs this offseason as teams look for new answers at the most difficult position on the field.
The 2023 NFL regular season is complete with the playoffs set. While 14 teams will turn their attention to their next matchup, the rest of the league gets to take one deep breath before rushing headlong into the chaos of the offseason, where teams are made and unmade.
Some teams, like the Cardinals, have made it clear they're moving forward with their current starting quarterback. Kyler Murray is the guy in Arizona for now. But other quarterbacks will be leaving their current spots whether in free agency or via the trade block.
Let's look at some of the biggest names who will likely wear different colors in 2024.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill to Falcons
Derrick Henry and his goodbye took center stage in Tennessee as the Titans beat the Jaguars in their season finale. The starting quarterback also had reason to bid farewell to the city of Nashville since Ryan Tannehill is heading for free agency.
Tannehill was 17-of-26 for 168 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It was a familiar performance from the veteran. Not bad, not great, but enough to end his Titans career with a 39th victory.
The 35-year-old quarterback will hit the open market having been replaced by Will Levis in Tennessee but still holding some value to QB-needy teams out there.
The Falcons are an obvious landing spot for Tannehill if they decide to keep head coach Arthur Smith around (and that's admittedly a big IF).
Smith was the Titans offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020, Tannehill's first two years on the team. Those two years also happened to be the best of the quarterback's career in terms of passer rating and touchdown percentage.
Desmond Ridder isn't the guy in Atlanta and if they decided to use the No. 8 pick on a quarterback, it could be in everyone's best interest to lean on a veteran while easing that player into the NFL.