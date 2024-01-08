NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule 2024, teams, dates and how to watch
The NFL Playoffs are set to begin on Saturday. Here is the full schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend.
Now that Week 18 has all but wrapped up, the time has come to look ahead to the NFL Playoffs. The NFL released the playoff schedule at halftime of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The early schedule is contingent on the result of this game so this post will be updated upon the conclusion of the AFC East title game.
The final playoff spots were secured earlier in the day when Jacksonville's loss to Tennessee gave the AFC South to Houston and allowed both Buffalo and Pittsburgh to secure the AFC's final Wild Card berths. The NFC draw saw Dallas wrap up the NFC East with a blowout win in Washington, Tampa Bay secure the South with a 9-0 triumph in Carolina and Green Bay grab the final Wild Card berth with a win over Chicago.
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Playoff Schedule
The NFL announced the schedule just for Super Wild Card Weekend, with the Divisional Round set to be unveiled at some point next weekend. Here is the slate, beginning on Saturday, as well as what time the games are, the network that air each game, and the announcer crew set to call it.
Saturday, Jan. 13
- Cleveland Browns (12-5) at Houston Texans (10-7) (4:30 p.m. ET on NBC): Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
- Miami Dolphins (10-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) (8:00 p.m. ET on Peacock): Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett
Sunday, Jan. 14
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) at Buffalo Bills (11-6) (1:00 p.m. ET on CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Green Bay Packers (9-8) at Dallas Cowboys (12-5) (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Los Angeles Rams (10-7) at Detroit Lions (12-5) (8:00 p.m. ET on NBC): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Monday, Jan. 15
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) (8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman