NFL coverage map 2024: TV schedule Week 18
The final week of the NFL regular season is here with critical matchups thoughout the weekend. What games will be available in your area?
The NFL regular season is set to conclude in Week 18 with what the league is dubbing its season finale. After some controversial finishes and key victories in Week 17, the playoff picture is set to be finalized as four division titles and four playoff berths remain up for grabs.
The all-divisional format of Week 18 ensures there will be a lot of high-stakes matchups, including Green Bay trying to close out a wild card berth at home against Chicago and the Cowboys trying to clinch the NFC East, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that information, as well as who is calling each game, with the Week 18 NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.
NFL Week 18 TV Coverage Maps
Saturday, Jan. 6
NFL Saturday Special (ESPN/ABC)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-3) (4:30 p.m. ET): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky
- Houston Texans (9-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-7) (8:15 p.m. ET): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
ESPN kicks off Week 18 with a doubleheader of games with big AFC playoff implications. Pittsburgh will look to keep its playoff hopes alive with a win against the (likely) resting Ravens while the night cap, which features the first prime time appearances of the year for the Texans and Colts, is massive since the winner locks up a playoff berth and the loser is out.
Sunday, Jan. 7
CBS (Early Window)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) at Tennessee Titans (5-11) (Red): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
- Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at New Orleans Saints (8-8) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
- Cleveland Browns (11-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) (Green): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely
CBS kicks off its doubleheader with most of the country getting the Jaguars' attempt to clinch the AFC South with a win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Falcons-Saints, which has relevance for the NFC South, is the second-most distributed game headed to NFC markets while the meaningless Browns-Bengals contest has little reach outside of Ohio.
FOX (Early Window)
- Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at Detroit Lions (11-5) (Red): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at Carolina Panthers (2-14) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
- New York Jets (6-10) at New England Patriots (4-12) (Green): Chris Myers, Robert Smith
The top early game on FOX is the Vikings-Lions showdown, which will go to the majority of the country, while the Buccaneers' attempt to clinch the NFC South with a win at Carolina will go to the Southeast and Philadelphia markets. The meaningless Jets-Patriots clash will go to the entire Northeast.
CBS (Late Window)
- Chicago Bears (7-9) at Green Bay Packers (8-8) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) at New York Giants (5-11) (Blue): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS' late window has two critical games: the Packers-Bears matchup to determine the final NFC Wild Card spot, which will go to a majority of the country, and the Eagles-Giants matchup that will go to NFC East markets. The Chiefs-Chargers contest, which is meaningless for both teams, will only go to AFC West markets.
FOX (Late Window)
- Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Washington Commanders (4-12) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
- Los Angeles Rams (9-7) at San Francisco 49ers (12-4) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
- Seattle Seahawks (8-8) at Arizona Cardinals (4-12) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
- Denver Broncos (8-8) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) (Yellow): Jason Benetti, Matt Millen
America's Game of the Week will be in Washington as FOX sends the majority of the country to see the Cowboys try to wrap up the NFC East with a win over the Commanders. Seahawks-Cardinals and Rams-49ers will go to NFC markets of interest in the Wild Card hunt while Broncos-Raiders will only go to the two local markets involved.
- Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Miami Dolphins (11-5): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Game 272 will decide the AFC East as the Dolphins host the Bills to determine who will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The contest could also be do or die for Buffalo, which could miss the playoffs entirely if they lose the game while Jacksonville and Pittsburgh win earlier in the week.