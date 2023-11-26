3 NFL quarterbacks who must be benched after Week 12
Here are the quarterbacks who weren't up to snuff in Week 12 of the NFL season.
It's time for the Patriots to bench Mac Jones permanently
The Mac Jones experience has been a net negative all season. For every flash of rookie season magic, there's a maddening mistake that completely deflates the entire Patriots offense. Bill Belichick has reached the end of the line in New England and it's fittingly because of Tom Brady's replacement. There's simply no path forward with Mac Jones under center.
New England has resorted to a silly game of "will he or won't he" at QB in recent weeks. Belichick will play coy about the Patriots' decision during the week, only to trot out Jones when the game rolls around. Jones has lost the confidence of his teammates and coaching staff, but he has started all 11 of New England's games this season. That needs to stop.
There's no point in continuing down this path. Jones won't have the job next season. The Patriots are fully focused on Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. At least, they should be. A Belichick trade looms in the future, too. A fresh start. But, there's no upside — in the win column or developmentally — to keeping Jones as the primary signal-caller. He isn't elevating the pieces around him and New England can still effectively tank without completely sacrificing decent offensive form.
Jones was god-awful once again in the Patriots' 10-7 loss to the Giants, completing 12-of-21 passes for 98 yards and two interceptions before the offense was turned over to Bailey Zappe. The Patriots have flirted with benching Jones all season. Perhaps now it's officially official.
There's only one problem...