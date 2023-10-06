3 NFL teams who should trade for Justin Fields while he's hot
Justin Fields is coming off of the best performance of his career on Thursday Night Football. These quarterback-needy teams should take the chance on him.
The Patriots can get more from Justin Fields than Mac Jones
What are the New England Patriots doing? Seriously. It couldn't have been more clear this offseason that the franchise doesn't believe in Mac Jones as their long-term future. They've shuffled around quarterbacks behind him so there hasn't been a viable replacement either.
So it's time to cut bait and go after a quarterback that Bill O'Brien can actually get something out of.
Jones was always going to have a slightly more limited ceiling than Fields. The Patriots were essentially counting on him to be a game manager while Fields has an arm and rushing ability to be a star if he puts it all together. And we've seen him do that when the playcalling is suited to his skill set. The Bears have unlocked Fields in spurts. Perhaps O'Brien could get him playing at that level consistently.
Of course, the Patriots are the last team you'd expect to make that bold move. It's not Bill Belichick's way. But Belichick's way hasn't exactly worked since Tom Brady took his talents south. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Continuing with Jones is futile. Picking up Fields is a risk but one with high reward.