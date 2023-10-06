3 NFL teams who should trade for Justin Fields while he's hot
Justin Fields is coming off of the best performance of his career on Thursday Night Football. These quarterback-needy teams should take the chance on him.
The Falcons can give up on Desmond by giving Justin Fields a chance
The Falcons have one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL currently.
Ridder just doesn't look like an NFL starter. At best he's a game manager but he's not finding ways to get the most out of his playmakers. He ranks 31st in QBR among the 33 quarterbacks to qualify this season.
If the team had any long-term faith in Taylor Heinicke they'd already be starting him.
The Falcons have too many strong receiving targets and offensive weapons to keep the status quo. So a trade to land Fields makes some sense.
If Fields keeps playing like he's played the last two weeks, he could be the guy in Atlanta. He certainly has the skillset to pair with Bijan Robinson in the ground game. And as we've seen with DJ Moore, Fields can dish the ball when he's used properly. With Fields providing a broader set of skills behind center, Kylie Pitts and Drake London could finally spread their wings.
Ridder hasn't had a single game in his career that proves he can reach the heights Fields has shown at multiple points in his still-young career. The swap would at least give the Falcons a chance going forward.