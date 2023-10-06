3 NFL teams who should trade for Justin Fields while he's hot
Justin Fields is coming off of the best performance of his career on Thursday Night Football. These quarterback-needy teams should take the chance on him.
The Bears won their first game of 2023 on Thursday Night Football against the Commanders. And for the second game in a row, quarterback Justin Fields looked capable of being a star quarterback in the NFL.
However, Fields' performance doesn't have people changing their minds about his future in Chicago. Instead, the biggest talking point from TNF was the possibility of Bears trading the quarterback now that he's given his value a bit of a boost.
Which teams should already be knocking on the Bears' door?
The Jets should trade for Justin Fields even with Aaron Rodgers coming back
The Jets have already suffered the injury that should prompt them to trade for Fields. When Aaron Rodgers first went down, however, Fields looked far less viable than he does after promising performances in Week 4 against the Broncos and Week 5 against the Commanders.
It's more and more clear that the Bears have misused Fields. He's a far more capable quarterback than Zach Wilson has been at any point in his career.
The Bears could be in line for Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, so moving on from Fields makes sense. The Jets have Aaron Rodgers likely coming back for the 2024 season, but Fields could fill in for the rest of 2023 and then serve as a backup plan in 2024 while learning and growing in Nathaniel Hackett's system. Then he could be primed to take the reins in 2025.
Who else should be looking Fields' way?