3 nightmare scenarios that could ruin Lakers season
The Los Angeles Lakers come into this season with high hopes after making the Western Conference finals. Still, nightmare scenarios exist for this team.
1. LeBron James or Anthony Davis gets injured for a huge chunk of the season
The worst-case situation for the Lakers would be if LeBron James or Anthony Davis has to be out for a long period of time due to injury. While it is a very grim thing to say, both of these star players are expected to miss some kind of time with injury. Davis is a player who has been very injury-prone in the past.
In fact, the only recent season where he hasn't missed any time was during the 2020 NBA covid season. To be quite fair, the All-NBA center was hobbled during the NBA Finals after getting injured in the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets.
Early on in his career, LeBron James was not a player who would be considered injury prone. As he has been aging, he has been having a lot of lower body injuries and it seems like at some point this season, he will need to take some time off. The Lakers should hope that both of these players do not miss time at the same time.
Also, the Lakers should hope that both of these players are healthy for the playoffs. If the team gets a high enough seed, L.A could get by one off one of their two stars. Still, if the team wants to compete for the championship this season, the team will need their two stars healthy for the entire season.