3 nightmare scenarios that could ruin Lakers season
The Los Angeles Lakers come into this season with high hopes after making the Western Conference finals. Still, nightmare scenarios exist for this team.
2. The Lakers don't acquire another big-man
If the Lakers want to beat the Denver Nuggets in a potential rematch, the team will need to acquire another big man who can play playoff rotation minutes. Depending on how Jaxson Hayes plays this season, that player will need to be a playoff starter or bench player. Of course, Christian Wood could have a comeback season but that is something that the team shouldn't expect to happen.
Wood is a player who was signed in the last days of the offseason because he didn't have a lot of interest around the league. Most likely, the former Mavericks player will not be the answer that the Lakers need at the big man spot. It would be great if the player could return to his days with the Rockets where he was able to be a double-double machine but it is not something that should be expected.
The team has plenty of ways to acquire a big man due to the fact that it is a player who will not cost a lot to get. Unlike last season, the center that the team acquires will most likely not cost a first-round pick or even a first-round pick that is highly protected. The Lakers can move one to two second-round picks to get the big man that the team needs.
This is unlike last season when the team needed to overhaul their whole roster and get three to four rotational players via a Russell Westbrook trade. This move doesn't have as soon as possible. Deals like these often occur right near the trade deadline. A good example of this is when the Lakers traded for Mo Bamba at the deadline. Yes, Bamba didn't end up working out for the team but this is a great example of a deal that the team might make.