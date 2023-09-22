3 NY Giants to blame for reality-check loss to 49ers
The New York Giants have massive problems on both sides of the ball. The 49ers exposed them on Thursday Night Football.
The first six quarters of the 2023 season were pure pain for the New York Giants. They were trounced 40-0 by the Cowboys then fell behind 20-0 to the Cardinals.
The seventh and eighth quarters were ecstasy as NY pulled off an epic comeback against Arizona, flipping that 20-0 halftime deficit into a 31-28 victory.
Whatever good feelings came from that win only lasted until Thursday when the San Francisco 49ers brought the Giants back down to earth, 30-12.
Who is to blame for another frustrating outing for the Giants?
NY Giants to blame for the loss to 49ers: No. 3 Daniel Jones
Heavy is the head that wears the crown. And Daniel Jones certainly got his crown this offseason when the Giants gave him a $160 million contract.
Jones managed just 137 yards on Thursday night. He threw an interception but it was hardly his fault as the pass came off his receivers' hands. That pick came in the fourth quarter with the Giants already down 30-12. It wasn't the biggest issue.
What was a big issue was the sum of the four quarters Jones played. He just didn't create anything. Not with his arms or his legs. He didn't get Darren Waller involved. The tight end had to wait until late in the second quarter to catch his first pass and later in the fourth quarter the quarterback missed him high on a potential third-and-11 conversion.
Jones is in a bad spot right now with Saquon Barkley injured and his offensive line depleted, but he's getting paid the salary of a quarterback who is expected to roll with the punches and elevate his team as an individual. He's not doing that.