3 NY Giants to blame for reality-check loss to 49ers
The New York Giants have massive problems on both sides of the ball. The 49ers exposed them on Thursday Night Football.
NY Giants to blame for loss to 49ers: No. 2 Offensive line
Daniel Jones is not having a good season. That's not in question. But it would be a whole lot easier for him if his offensive line gave him any semblance of support.
Jones was sacked twice and faced pressure on practically every snap. The 49ers had six quarterback hurries in addition to those sacks while getting through the line for four tackles for loss.
Could Jones be doing a better job of handling the pressure and making plays? Absolutely. Is it fair to put his struggles all on his shoulders when his offensive line isn't doing him any favors? Absolutely not. Every quarterback, from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes, is reliant on the offensive line to set the tone. Forcing a QB to run for their life on every play is a recipe for disaster.
The Giants are missing Andrew Thomas and Ben Bredeson. So there's a partial explanation for why the play up front is so bad right now. But that doesn't excuse players like Evan Neal, Marcus McKethan and Shane Lemieux for their performances. New York needs those guys to be reliable this season regardless of injuries at other spots on the line.
Getting Thomas and Bredeson back will only solve so many problems. The Giants are still giving up far too much pressure on their quarterback and they didn't exactly do a great job opening up running lanes for the running backs without Saquon Barkley.