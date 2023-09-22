3 NY Giants to blame for reality-check loss to 49ers
The New York Giants have massive problems on both sides of the ball. The 49ers exposed them on Thursday Night Football.
NY Giants to blame for the loss to the 49ers: No. 1 The entire defense
According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants missed 16 tackles against the 49ers. And it wasn't just one guy out there with butter fingers.
Micah McFadden, Jason Pinnock, Bobby Okereke and Tre Hawkins all had three missed tackles. Xavier McKinney had two while Kayvon Thibodeaux and Deonte Banks were tagged with one each.
Hawkins gets the zoom-in treatment because he missed a bunch of tackles and helped extend 49ers drives in other ways. In the first quarter, he gave up one of the longest plays of the game for 24 yards to Jauan Jennings on third-and-eight. He also committed a defensive holding penalty in the fourth quarter.
The fact that the Giants are starting two rookie cornerbacks is a problem. But it's not like Hawkins was alone in his mistakes. Darnay Holmes committed a holding penalty on third-and-four to extend a 49ers drive. Kayvon Thibodeaux got hit with an illegal contact penalty on another third down.
The whole defense owns the loss. They had opportunities to keep it close but they couldn't get off the field because of mistakes all over the lineup.
Without Saquon Barkley available on offense, the only hope the Giants had was to lock the 49ers in a defensive struggle. Winning is not viable when you're giving up 30 points.