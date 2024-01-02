3 NY Giants who might not be back in 2024
Will the New York Giants make changes to their roster after a disappointing season?
By James Nolan
1. WR Sterling Shepard
After spending his entire career in New York, wide receiver Sterling Shepard might be in a new uniform next season. At one point during his career, he was regarded as one of the best receivers on the Giants. In 2018, he racked up over 850 receiving yards.
Shepard has struggled since his breakout season, as he hasn't topped that season, mostly due to the injuries he picked up since that year. This season wasn't anything special. The 30-year-old has played in 14 games, but only picked up seven receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown on just 17 targets.
It's unclear if Shepard will continue his career, as he spent the majority of last season on the injured reserve due to a torn ACL suffered in the Giants' third game. Injuries have certainly affected his production, but a comeback with another team shouldn't be ruled out.
It wouldn't make sense for the Giants to use their limited cap space on the veteran wideout. New York has seen two young receivers pick things up in the second half of the season, with Hyatt and Robinson making big plays weekly. This is leading fans to believe this Sunday could be Shepard's last game as a Giant.