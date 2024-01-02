3 NY Giants who might not be back in 2024
Will the New York Giants make changes to their roster after a disappointing season?
By James Nolan
2. CB Adoree Jackson
Recent reports suggest that cornerback Adoree Jackson wants to re-sign with the Giants in the offseason. Coordinator Wink Martindale's defense has taken a major step forward in the second half of 2023 and Jackson has been a big reason for that.
The Giants have money tied up to players such as Jones, Okereke, and Waller. General manager Joe Schoen also has a tough decision to make regarding running back Saquon Barkley, who is set to be a free agent, and the franchise tag could certainly be in play once again.
With that being said, re-signing Jackson might not fit into the Giants offseason playbook. On top of all that, they might've found their top cornerback in rookie first-round pick Deonte Banks this season.
Schoen didn't hand Jackson the contract he got, as it was given by the previous regime led by general manager Dave Gettleman. Many believe he was overpaid, considering he didn't blow anyone away with his play.
Jackson had a relatively good season in 2023, but it likely wasn't enough to force New York's hand this offseason. They need more young pieces on the defensive side, and the 28-year-old might not align with that.