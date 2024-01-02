3 NY Giants who might not be back in 2024
Will the New York Giants make changes to their roster after a disappointing season?
By James Nolan
After being the surprise postseason team of 2022, the New York Giants have come back down to Earth this season. Losing Daniel Jones earlier in the season certainly didn't help, as they had to rely on an unproven rookie and a seasoned veteran to be the signal callers. They've seen the progression from some of their young guys, such as Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jaylin Hyatt, and Wan'Dale Robinson. Some players on the roster haven't been pulling their weight, as the Giants sit at 5-11 with one game remaining against the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Jones set to return by the first game in 2024, the Giants will be looking to get back into the playoff picture. The Giants young core is intriguing, along with Darren Waller and Boby Okereke looking like key veterans set to return for next season.
New York has the groundwork for a great team, and head coach Brian Daboll will be looking to put it all together in his third season with the organization. Even with all the ups and downs the Giants have gone through this season, he's still kept the locker room intact.
There are a few Giants who've struggled way too many times this season to come back for next season. The team will be looking to get back to winning next season, but these three players might not get a chance to be a part of that.
3. Tackle Evan Neal
It's been a horrendous year for the Giants offensive line and Evan Neal has been at the forefront. This season New York has allowed 83 sacks, which is the most in the entire NFL.
When Neal was drafted by the Giants with the seventh overall pick in 2022 the fans thought they were getting a special player. Coming out of Alabama, the 23-year-old was one of the top linemen in his class. He hasn't been able to replicate the success he had in college at the pro level yet, and the organization has a hard decision to make at the end of the season.
The former Alabama product could certainly come back for 2024, but it's still unclear considering how much he's struggled in his first two seasons. Neal was also placed on the injured reserve recently, thanks to an ankle injury. He will finish the season with ten missed games.
It's unclear what the Giants will do with Neal, but time is running out for him to prove he can be a long-term piece here. If he does come back for next season, he needs to step it up in a big way. Although he was a first-round pick, moving on from the 23-year-old might be the best option for 2024.