3 NY Giants who should be benched or fired after another disaster vs. the Cowboys
The New York Giants have had a disastrous first 10 games and now the need for changes is undeniable.
By James Nolan
1. Bench Tyrod Taylor
Tyrod Taylor has been out the last two games due to an injury to his ribs, but even when he’s back he should remain on the bench. The Giants should be fully committed to getting a top pick in the upcoming draft, and rolling out Devito as the starter is the way to do that.
The veteran QB has started three games for the Giants this season, and both games they lost were one-score games not on him. In a win over the Washington Commanders, Taylor recorded 304 total yards and two touchdowns.
New York isn’t making the playoffs this year, and they might need to start a search for a new franchise QB. The upcoming draft class features a ton of talented pass throwers, such as Caleb Williams, Shadeur Sanders, Drake Maye, and others.
With seven games left to go, the Giants should put themselves in the best position to get the highest pick possible. If that means sitting the best option at QB, then so be it.