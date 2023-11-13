3 NY Giants who should be benched or fired after another disaster vs. the Cowboys
The New York Giants have had a disastrous first 10 games and now the need for changes is undeniable.
By James Nolan
2. Bench Darius Slayton
Through the first ten weeks, Darius Slayton has zero touchdowns and just 331 yards. In his fifth season with the Giants, the 26-year-old hasn’t gotten into a groove.
New York has talented receivers who could benefit from getting more reps at this point in the season. Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson are two young pieces that could turn into legitimate threats in the future.
It’s hard to blame Slayton for his struggles considering the awful QB play from the Giants this season, but numbers don’t lie. He’s been held to under 40 receiving yards seven times this season, even though he’s on the field more than any other Giants wideout.
With the way the seasons going and the young receivers ready to take on more action, it’s time for Slayton to take a backseat.