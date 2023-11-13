3 NY Giants who should be benched or fired after another disaster vs. the Cowboys
The New York Giants have had a disastrous first 10 games and now the need for changes is undeniable.
By James Nolan
This season hasn’t been one to remember so far for the New York Giants. They’re down to their third starting quarterback and just lost their eighth game of the season. After making the playoffs last season, Brian Daboll’s crew has looked lost numerous times throughout this season.
Third-string QB Tommy Devito is going to help New York get a top pick in the draft, as he just doesn’t seem anywhere near ready to be a starter. Daboll’s offense is lackluster with the undrafted rookie under center.
Daniel Jones tore his ACL in Week 9, but even when he was on the field this season the offense was still lackluster. It could’ve been him, but the receiving core and coaching staff certainly weren’t doing Jones any favors.
Losing to the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season by at least 30 points is not plausible, no matter how much fans might want to see New York tank. The Giants have fallen to 2-8, and owner John Mara was hoping to reach the postseason for the second consecutive season.
With that being said, questions will need to be answered. Here are a few Giants who should be let go after a disastrous first ten games.
3. Fire Mike Kafka
The Giants offense is terrible this season. They’ve scored the fewest points in the NFL this season, along with having the third-fewest yards gained this season. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is the man calling the shots, which means he’ll likely be the one to take the fall.
Even with Jones under center, Kafka’s offense wasn’t good. In six games this season, Jones had only two passing touchdowns to five interceptions.
New York does have talent to work with on the offensive side. Over the offseason, the Giants brought in some new pieces, such as Darren Waller to add to the offense, and they retained star running back Saquon Barkley.
Players haven’t been put in the right position to succeed this season, and that falls on the coaching. The Giants have scored more than 20 points once this season, which is an alarming problem. After another lousy performance against the Cowboys in Week 10, it might be time for New York to part ways with Kafka.