3 NY Jets who should be benched or fired after the blowout loss to the Dolphins
After a disappointing loss, the New York Jets face tough decisions on their offensive line and coaching staff.
By James Nolan
1. Jets must clean house, fire Robert Saleh
For the third consecutive season, the Jets are going to finish with a losing record under Saleh. His defense is loaded, but there's more to the job than just having a good defense.
The Jets former second-overall pick hasn't taken a step forward in his three seasons, which is leading fans to believe Saleh could be a defensive coordinator disguised as a head coach.
Going into the bye week, the Jets were sitting at 3-3. Since then they've only won two games. Last season it was the same thing for Saleh's squad. New York was 5-2 headed into their bye week in 2022, but they only managed to put together two wins the rest of the way.
Saleh's career record is now 16-32 in his three seasons as the Jets HC. New York has averaged just 16.8 points per game since 2021, which is the fewest in the NFL.
Any other head coach who's had the worst offense across three seasons would be let go by now, so it's unclear how much leeway the Jets are going to give Saleh the rest of the way.
The 30-0 blowout loss to the Chargers this past Sunday has summed up Saleh's coaching tenure in New York. If the Jets want to see changes in 2024, they should make a change at head coach ASAP.