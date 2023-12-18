3 NY Jets who should be benched or fired after the blowout loss to the Dolphins
After a disappointing loss, the New York Jets face tough decisions on their offensive line and coaching staff.
By James Nolan
2. Jets must fire Nathaniel Hackett
How does Nathaniel Hackett keep getting away with putting a non-competitive offense on the field every week? New York is 32nd in total yards, 30th in passing yards, 30th in rushing yards, 30th in points, and 32nd in third down conversions.
It's not like the Jets offense doesn't have talent. Garrett Wilson is an emerging star and Breece Hall is one of the most explosive running backs in football. In the Week 15 blowout, Hall got just six carries and Wilson had just four targets.
Almost every other team around the league gets the ball into their playmaker's hands, but Hackett can't figure out how to do that every week.
Last season when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the former MVP QB Russell Wilson had the worst year of his career. A season later under a new head coach, Wilson looks like his normal self again.
As much as Rodgers infatuates the Jets OC, it shouldn't prevent the organization from making the right decision. It's hard to win football games when the offense can't put points on the board, and Hackett's offenses haven't scored much in the past two seasons.