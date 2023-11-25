3 NY Jets who should be benched or fired after Black Friday meltdown
Find out why the New York Jets' offense is struggling and what changes they need to make to improve.
By James Nolan
2. Fire Nathaniel Hackett
How does Nathaniel Hackett still have his job? His offense ranks at the bottom in almost every single offensive statistical category. Even last season when he was the Head Coach of the Denver Broncos, his offense was one of the worst in the NFL.
Last season Russell Wilson completed 60.5% of his passes and threw 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Without Hackett, the former MVP looks like his normal self again. This season, Wilson has already thrown for 19 touchdowns, and he's completed 69% of his passes.
The only reason the Jets offensive coordinator is still around is because of his good friend Aaron Rodgers. It seems that New York wants to see the 4x MVP in Hackett's system, but it's a risk.
It's not like the Jets don't have talent on the offensive side of the ball. Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented receivers in football. They also have Breece Hall, Tyler Conklin, and a few other solid pieces to work with. We see backup QBs step in for other teams around the league and find success, but Hackett and the Jets can't seem to do the same. Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs are two examples of just that.
Even in the Jets four wins this year, the offense wasn't anything special. Against the Dolphins on Black Friday, the defense did the scoring, and the offense allowed a touchdown.
I understand Rodgers is one of the best passers in the history of the sport, but he shouldn't be able to influence the Jets decision to keep him around. New York hasn't been able to move the ball all year. Injuries have hurt them, but injuries are part of the game. If the offense doesn't show signs of life in the next coming weeks, the Jets might need to part ways with Hackett, even though they already should've.