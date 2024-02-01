3 NY Mets Justin Turner backup plans they can act on immediately
Should the New York Mets sign a DH or bank on Mark Vientos to take a step forward 2024?
By James Nolan
1. Could the Mets sign Brandon Belt
In the past two seasons, New York has relied on guys such as Daniel Vogelbach to be the DH. Signing Brandon Belt wouldn’t make the Mets a clear-cut favorite to win anything in 2024, but it would improve their lineup at the very least.
Last season, the veteran hit 19 HRs with a .254 BA across 103 games. His .858 OPS would’ve been the best on the 2023 Mets.
Andy Martino of SNY believes the Mets might pivot to Belt with Turner signing elsewhere. It might only take a one or two-year deal to snag the veteran lefty. Given he’s on the tail end of his career, it is unlikely he’ll garner a contract with more than two years.
The 35-year-old could align with the team's short-term and long-term plans. As mentioned before, the Mets don’t look like a World Series contender right now, but they can easily sneak into the Wild Card Round.
Placing Belt behind Lindor and Alonso in the lineup would offer the protection they’ve needed for quite a while now. There is no doubt that the Mets have a competitive lineup, but they need more to compete with the better teams in the NL.