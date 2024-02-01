3 NY Mets Justin Turner backup plans they can act on immediately
Should the New York Mets sign a DH or bank on Mark Vientos to take a step forward 2024?
By James Nolan
2. Mets Free Agent replacement: Jorge Soler
Jorge Soler is coming off the best season of his career. In 2023, the veteran slugger hit 36 HRs, drove in 75 runs, and posted a .853 OPS. He earned a spot on the NL All-Star team for the first time last season.
Stearns has had a thing for short-term deals this offseason, and that could be what Soler is looking for. Guys like Cody Bellinger would be great, but the contract he’s looking for doesn’t fit New York’s timeline.
Signing Soler on a short-term deal could be exactly what the Mets need. They have a lineup that has playoff pieces, such as Lindor and Alonso. Adding another potential 30 HR bat in that lineup would increase their 2024 playoff odds drastically.
Even though the organization has its eye on making a World Series run in 2025, it doesn’t mean they can’t sneak their way into contention for 2024. The roster they attain is ready to win now, and bringing in a proven bat like Soler would show the other players that Stearns is in it to win it.