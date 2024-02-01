3 NY Mets Justin Turner backup plans they can act on immediately
By James Nolan
The New York Mets still haven’t signed an impact bat to join their lineup this offseason, and fans are worried they might not get one. Justin Turner was reportedly on the organization's radar, but he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. With the season less than two months away, the Mets have limited time to add another power bat.
The new president of baseball operations, David Stearns, has been handing out low-risk deals all offseason. It’s obvious they aren’t going for a World Series run, but they still want to field a playoff-caliber roster in 2024.
For that to happen, they need another impact bat. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are great players, but they can’t carry New York to the promised land alone. Whether the bat is already in the organization or free agency, Stearns needs to find a reliable DH. Here are a few DH options the Mets can roll with for 2024:
3. Mets in-house replacement: Mark Vientos
With the season inching closer, it seems Mark Vientos is the most likely candidate to be the team's Opening Day DH. Last season, he showed glimpses of the power. In 65 games, Vientos tallied up nine HRs. Considering he was only 23 years old at the time, it’s an impressive number.
Vientos finished his season with numbers that don’t excite that fan base. He posted a .211 batting average, a .253 on-base percentage, and a .367 slugging percentage.
If the 24-year-old wants to be the full-time DH in 2024, the numbers need to improve. In the minors, Vientos showcased eye-popping numbers. Across 61 games in AAA, he hit 16 HRs, with a .306 BA, and a .999 OPS.
Stearns is hopeful Vientos can replicate his minor-league success with the Mets in 2024. The Mets have had high hopes for him since he was drafted at the age of 17 years old in the second round of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft.
If he can take a step forward this upcoming season, New York will have its DH. The 24-year-old has the skill set to perform at a high level in the big leagues, but only time will tell if Vientos can be an impact bat for the 2024 Mets.