Mets interest in Justin Turner gives fans hopes for 2024 playoff push
With playoff expectations for the 2024 Mets, find out why signing Justin Turner could be a crucial move to solidify their lineup and increase their chances of making it to the postseason.
By James Nolan
Since David Stearns was hired as the first-ever President of Baseball Operations of the New York Mets, the fans have been expecting big things. Throughout the offseason, the organization hasn’t made any big splash moves just yet.
The Mets fanbase has gotten used to seeing the team go after big-time players, as they’ve brought in superstars such as Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz in recent offseasons.
So far they’ve made low-risk moves, indicating they’re not aiming for a World Series run like they were in the past two seasons. However, Stearns pointed out he has playoff expectations for the 2024 Mets.
They have solid starting rotation depth, with a clear-cut ace in Kodai Senga. Diaz’s return from injury should help improve the Mets bullpen, especially if they pull off a Wandy Peralta signing.
Offensively, New York has a few strong pieces. Alonso and Lindor are both multiple-time All-Stars. Brandon Nimmo is coming off a great 2023 and former National League Batting Champion Jeff McNeil is hoping for a bounce-back season. One piece that’s missing though, is a true DH.
Justin Turner could be the missig piece to get the Mets to the playoffs in 2024
It was recently reported by Jon Morosi that Justin Turner is looking to sign with a team this week, and the Mets have him on their radar. With the need for a DH and third basemen, it makes sense for Stearns to go after the former World Series Champion.
Right now the Mets have Mark Vientos and Brett Baty as their options for third base. If the season started today, it looks like Vientos would be the best option for DH.
Depending on two unproven guys isn’t going to give anyone playoff hopes, but Turner would. Not only would he be a better option in the now, but he could act as a mentor for the young players on the Mets roster.
Most importantly though, he would help New York win games in 2024. Last season, the two-time All-Star posted a .276 batting average, hit 23 home runs, and racked up 96 runs batted in.
For 15 seasons Turner has done nothing but get on base and hit. Since 2015, the veteran has had at least 113 hits in every full season. He holds a career .288 BA and a career .363 OBP.
Stearns has been handing out short-term deals all offseason. Giving Turner a one-to-two-year deal could align with New York's long-term and short-term plans.
He could be the piece the Mets need in their lineup to get them to the 2024 postseason. Alonso and Lindor need protection from a proven veteran. With Turner still available, the Mets should make him the protection.